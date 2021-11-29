Rockland Shopping Center Blaze Sends Six Firefighters To Hospital

First responders are still on the scene of a stubborn, dangerous shopping center fire that has sent six firefighters to the hospital in Rockland County.

The blaze broke out at The Rise, a gun range located in the basement of a shopping area that includes a Dollar General store and a Dunkin Donuts coffee, around noon on Sunday, Nov. 28 in Pearl River, said Lt. James Sullivan, of the Orangetown Police.

According to Sullivan, when police patrols arrived on the scene at 120 N. Middletown Road, officers found an active fire had started in the range area.

The Pearl River Fire Department was on the scene and had evacuated the building and were working on putting out the fire that continues to burn on Monday, Nov. 29, Sullivan said.

"Firefighters are hoping to get to the root of the fire this morning," Sullivan said early Monday, Nov. 29.

Rumors that ammunition had begun going off at the gun range were unfounded, he said.

The fire spread through the ceiling and did cause smoke, and fire in the adjoining Dollar General Store and Dunkin Donuts.

Six firefighters have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries reported at this time.

The roads in the area of 120 N. Middletown Rd are closed and police are requesting traffic to avoid the area.

Early Monday the Rockland County Sheriff's Office BCI and Arson Units are assisting in the investigation.

The following fire departments have assisted in the firefight:

Pearl River

Hillcrest

Monsey

Nanuet

New City

Nyack

Orangeburg

Suffern

Tallman

Tappan

West Haverstraw

West Nyack

S. Spring Valley

Thiells

Montvale

Rivervale

Mahwah

Piermont

Sparkill

Oradell,

Rockland County Hazmat

Rockland Technical Rescue

Westchester Technical Rescue.

Medical Units assisting included Pearl River Ambulance and South Orangetown.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

