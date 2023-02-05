Rockland Shop Raided For Selling Cannabis To Minors, Police Say

Two people are facing charges after a raid of a Hudson Valley business that police say was selling cannabis to minors.

Over the last several weeks in Rockland County, the Suffern Police Department said it began receiving information regarding a specific “smoke shop” in the downtown business area that was engaged in selling marijuana to juveniles.

The Suffern PD’s detective bureau initiated an investigation and said it confirmed the information that had been provided.

In conjunction with the Rockland County Intelligence Unit and the Rockland County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, several undercover operations were conducted, resulting in sales of THC to minors.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Suffern Police Department, in conjunction with multiple agencies, executed a search warrant on the Zava Smoke Shop, located in Suffern at 28 Lafayette Ave.

The search warrant resulted in thousands of dollars’ worth of THC products, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and other evidence being seized, Suffern Police said.

In addition, the two suspects were arrested and charged with the criminal sale of marihuana to both adults and juveniles. Their names have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges.

"We would like to take this opportunity to urge parents to pay close attention to what your children may be doing," Suffern Police said. "Recently, right here in Rockland County, a 14-year-old was taken to an emergency room for a THC overdose.

"Many of these products are packaged similarly to normal candy, which can be misleading to parents and children alike.

"Make no mistake, that even though TCH and marijuana statutes have recently changed in New York State, these substances are still illegal for juveniles to possess or consume and can pose a serious danger to their health."

In addition to the Suffern PD, agencies involved in the operation were the:

New York State Offices of Cannabis Control and Taxation and Finance,

Rockland County Departments of Health, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children,

Rockland District Attorney’s Office,

Sheriff’s Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Computer Crimes Unit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.