Rockland Religious School Serial Burglar Nabbed By Police

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for a string of burglaries at religious schools that took place in Ramapo and Spring Valley.

According to the Town of Ramapo Police, Aharon Greenfeld, city unknown, was arrested after the department's investigation division identified him as a suspect and shared the information with area police departments.

Based on the information developed by Ramapo police, a Spring Valley Police officer recognized Greenfield in a taxi cab and stopped the cab and arrested the wanted man.

In Ramapo, Greenfield was charged with seven counts of burglary, grand larceny, three counts of criminal mischief and two counts petit larceny.

In Spring Valley, he faces burglary and larceny charges.

Greenfield was released without bail under the new criminal justice/bail reform rules.

