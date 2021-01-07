Rockland PIP Pursuit Reaches Speeds Of 105 MPH, State Police Say

New York State Police arrested a man following a police high-speed pursuit when he fled during a routine traffic stop in Rockland County.

Trevor S. Calder, age 37, of the Bronx, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 7, after fleeing during an attempted traffic stop on the Palisades Parkway in the town of Stony Point, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The incident began when a trooper patrolling the parkway spotted a 2014 BMW traveling west in violation of traffic laws. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle and instead of pulling over, Calder fled, Nevel said.

During the pursuit, the vehicle struck a guide rail on the ST-293 on-ramp and came to a stop where Calder was taken into custody and issued 18 tickets, he added.

The pursuit reached a top speed of 105 mph and covered four miles.

Calder was also charged with:

Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle

Reckless driving

Aggravated unlicensed operator

Obstruction of governmental administration

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful possession of marijuana

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Stony Point Town Court on Thursday, Feb. 4.

