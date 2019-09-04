Rockland Men Charged With Stalking, Posting Personal Info Of North Jersey Police Officers

Two Rockland men waged a harassment campaign against dozens of North Jersey police officers, researching and posting personal information about them online through what’s known as “doxing,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday.

Evan V. Koulikov, 21, of Spring Valley “unlawfully accessed a secure database of a New Jersey medical services company and unlawfully copied the personal identifying information of approximately 50 public employees,” most of them police officers, Musella said.

Koulikov got help from Eric Williams, 24, of New City in choosing targets, the prosecutor added.

A total of 33 “harassing and/or antagonizing phone calls” were made to 38 victims, Musella said.

The motive was unclear.

Koulikov was seen on a home surveillance video exclusively obtained by Daily Voice being captured by police in the backyard of a Montvale home after they said he crashed a stolen taxi in Rockland.

“Doxing” involves researching personal information about another and posting it online.

A typical dox could include a person’s full name, date of birth or Social Security number, home address, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses, names of relatives or private social media usernames.

Koulikov took it further, Musella said, making the harassing calls and posting the personal information online.

Koulikov was arrested at his home on Lunney Court and Williams at his home on Harriet Lane, the prosecutor said.

Charges against Koulikov include computer theft by unlawfully accessing and copying a database, “doxing” by posting law enforcement officers’ personal information online, stalking and harassment.

Williams, meanwhile, was charged with the same doxing offense.

Both were released with conditions pending Aug. 30 first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella thanked the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, Rockland County Sheriff’s Department, Spring Valley and Clarkstown police departments and Homeland Security Investigations HSI field office in Newark for their assistance.

