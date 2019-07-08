Contact Us
Rockland Man Under Protective Order Hits Ex-Girlfriend In Head, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
An area man was arrested after hitting his ex-girlfriend in the head.
An area man was arrested after hitting his ex-girlfriend in the head. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Spring Valley man was arrested after hitting his ex-girlfriend in the head during a fight, causing a laceration that needed medical attention, Spring Valley Police said.

Josset Alfredo Barrera-Cazco, 20, was arrested around 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 8, when officers responded to Washington Street for a report of a physical domestic dispute, said Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli.

An investigation found that Barrera-Cazco allegedly a  hit his ex-girlfriend in the head with a dangerous instrument causing a laceration, Galli said.

Barrera-Cazco was under a protective order to stay away from the woman, he said.

Barrera-Cazco was charged with assault with a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated criminal contempt.

