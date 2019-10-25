Rockland Man Tased After Resisting Arrest, Attempting To Escape

A 30-year-old Nanuet man was arrested by Ramapo police, but not before being tased to get him under control.

The incident took place around 5:45 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, when officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on S. Pascack Road, in the Village of Chestnut Ridge, the department said.

Once on the scene, officers located the unnamed man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, police said.

The man gave officers a fictitious name and date of birth.

A search of the man turned up hypodermic needles and a substance believed to be fentanyl, police said.

Officers attempted to arrest the man, but he resisted and began a physical confrontation with officers, pushing one to the ground, and then fleeing, police said.

A foot pursuit ensued and as the officer was wrestling with the man in a wooded area off of S. Pascack Road, another officer deployed a taser striking the man.

He was then arrested.

One officer suffered lacerations and pain to his arms and legs, police said.

Both officers were examined at the hospital for possible exposure to the highly incapacitating effects of fentanyl. It appears at this time that neither officer suffered any effects.

The man was charged with assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, and giving a false name.

He is currently on parole. He is being held on a Department of Corrections Parole warrant at the Rockland County Jail.

