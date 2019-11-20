Contact Us
Police & Fire

Rockland Man Stabbed While Walking To Area Synagogue

Kathy Reakes
A man was stabbed while walking to a synagogue in Monsey.
A man walking to an area synagogue was stabbed more than once by at least one person.

The incident took place around 5:49 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, when the Ramapo Police responded to Howard Drive, in Monsey, for what they thought was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, Ramapo Police said.

When officers on the scene, it was quickly determined that the individual had been stabbed and slashed with an unknown weapon and not struck by a vehicle, police said.

An Investigation confirms that the victim, who was walking to the synagogue, was stabbed more than once by at least one individual in the street, police said.

The victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center by Hatzolah Ambulance and is undergoing surgery.

Ramapo Police is being assisted by the Rockland County Sheriffs BCI unit and Chaverim of Rockland County.

There are no descriptions of a suspect or suspects or a vehicle if any at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

