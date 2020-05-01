Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Amid 'Dangerous' Uptick In Domestic Violence, NY Launches Online, Text Services
Police & Fire

Rockland Man Nabbed With Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Spring Valley man was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.
A Spring Valley man was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. Photo Credit: Pixabay

An area man was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle after being spotted by police detectives.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 28, when Spring Valley Police responded to the area of Parkview Drive for a report of a stolen vehicle, said Officer Matthew Galli.

Later in the evening, a Spring Valley officer while on patrol spotted the vehicle parked in the Village. Officers and detectives then set up surveillance on the vehicle, Galli said.

A man, later identified as 24-year-old Jesus Curet of Spring Valley, entered the vehicle and began to drive on Memorial Park Drive said.

Officers followed and pulled over the vehicle and Curet was taken into custody without incident.

Curet was charged with grand larceny of an automobile and released on an appearance ticket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.