North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Rockland Man Nabbed For Attempted Stabbing, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Spring Valley man was nabbed for allegedly threatening to stab another person.
A Spring Valley man was nabbed for allegedly threatening to stab another person. Photo Credit: Spring Valley Police Department

A Rockland County man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to stab another person.

The incident took place around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, in the area of 22 N. Main St., in Spring. Valley when police responded for a reported stabbing, said Detective Matt Galli of the Spring Valley Police.

Throughout the course of an investigation, it was learned that Daniel D. Connoly, 37, of Spring Valley, was involved in a confrontation where he brandished a knife, Galli said.

During the incident, Connoly allegedly took the knife and pointed it at his intended victim before fleeing the area, Galli added.

Connoly was located by patrol officers moments later where he was arrested and processed on criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

At the time of the arrest, Connoly also had an outstanding warrant from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office for menacing. 

He was held pending arraignment on the above charges.

