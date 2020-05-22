Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: School Issued Cease-And-Desist Letter For Illegally Reopening In Area
Police & Fire

Rockland Man, High On Xanax, Runs Red Light, Injures Three Juveniles, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joseph C. Stovenken
Joseph C. Stovenken Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office

A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly causing a crash while he was high on Xanax that sent three juveniles to the hospital

Joseph C. Stovenken, Garnerville, was arrested by Rockland County Sheriff's deputies following the crash around 9:25 p.m., Thursday, May 21, in Ramapo, said Chief William Barbera.

The accident occurred in front of a Rockland County deputy at the intersection of New Hempstead Road and the Palisades Interstate Parkway exit 11 ramp.

According to Barbera, a pickup truck operated by Stovenken allegedly drove through a steady red light striking a mini-van with six occupants.

Three of the passengers, all juveniles, were taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time, he said.

Stovenken was disorientated and complained of an arm injury at the scene, police said. He was taken to Nyack Hospital.

"Inside Stovenken’s vehicle and on his person were narcotics which are believed to be Xanax," the Chief said.

Stovenken was charged with possession of a controlled substance and toxicology will determine if there are any other charges to follow.

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Ramapo Justice Court on Wednesday, June 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.