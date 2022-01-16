Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Rockland Man Had BAC More Than Twice Legal Limit After Crash, Police Say

New York State Police troopers arrested a Nyack resident for alleged DWI on I-287.
Photo Credit: NYSP

A driver had a blood alcohol concentration more than double the legal limit when he was involved in a one-vehicle crash on I-287 in the Hudson Valley, state police announced.

In Rockland County, New York State Police troopers responded to the reported crash on I-287 at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Hillburn, where there was a Jeep disabled in the left lane.

Police said that the investigation into the incident determined that Nyack resident Fredy Mazariego Martinez, age 37, was driving his 2021 Jeep Cherokee when he unexpectedly lost control, struck the guardrail and his vehicle became disabled.

While investigating the crash, police said that it was determined Martinez was allegedly intoxicated.

Martinez was taken into custody without incident, and at state police barracks in Tarrytown, his blood alcohol concentration was found to be .19 percent, more than double the legal limit.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and later released to a sober third party. Martinez is scheduled to return to the Village of Hillburn Court on Thursday, Feb 10 to answer the charge.

