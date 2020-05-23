Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Rockland Man Drove Drunk Three Times Legal Limit, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Rockland County man was arrested for allegedly driving at three times the legal limit.
Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 51-year-old man was nabbed allegedly driving drunk at three times the legal limit during a traffic stop.

The arrest took place around 11:15 p.m., Monday, May 18, in Rockland County when New York State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate-87 in the village of South Nyack for several vehicle and traffic violations.

During the stop, the driver, Patrick A. Pierson, of West Nyack, was allegedly found to be intoxicated, said state police.

Pierson was taken into custody, and processed where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.27 percent, state police said.

He was charged with aggravated DWI and several traffic violations.

Pierson was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets returnable to the Village of South Nyack Court on Tuesday, July 7.

