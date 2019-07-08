Rockland Man Convicted In Identity Theft Scam

A 31-year-old man has been convicted of four counts of identity theft after being caught with a fraudulent driver's license and three fake credit cards.

Nicos Dinkins of Spring Valley was found guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 6, by a jury of the fours counts of possession of a forged instrument, said Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece.

Dinkins was charged in connection with the possession of a fake New York State driver's license featuring his photo, but printed with the name “William Cooper," the DA's Office said.

He was also found with three credit cards in the same name.

“Identity theft is an unfortunate reality in the digital age," Gilleece said. "The Rockland County District Attorney's Office must remain vigilant in targeting offenders who jeopardize innocent victims.”

Dinkins was arrested following a brief foot chase in Spring Valley after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov.12.

Because of multiple prior convictions, he faces up to seven years in state prison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.