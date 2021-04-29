Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Rockland Man Charged With Predatory Sex Assault Of Child

Kathy Reakes
Luis A. Mendez Pinto
Luis A. Mendez Pinto Photo Credit: New York State Police

An area man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a child and state police are looking for additional victims.

Rockland County resident Luis A. Mendez Pinto, age 35, of Spring Valley, was arrested on Wednesday, April 28, by the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit in Sullivan County, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The arrest comes following an investigation with the Child Protective Services Unit leading to the arrest of Mendez Pinto, Nevel said.

Mendez Pinto was charged with predatory sexual assault of a child.

He was remanded to Sullivan County Jail until his next court appearance on Monday, May 2.

Anyone who feels they were a victim or knows someone who was a victim of Mendez Pinto is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

