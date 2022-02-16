Rockland Man Charged With Murder Of 28-Year-Old, Police Say

Police have arrested a local man for a homicide that took place more than two years ago in the Hudson Valley.

Rockland County resident Jack Ramirez, age 20, of Spring Valley, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in connection with the killing of a 28-year-old area man.

According to the Spring Valley Police, Ramirez was nabbed following a two-year investigation into the killing on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, of Juvenson Paul who was found shot dead in a car.

Ramirez, who was already incarcerated at the Dutchess County Jail on unrelated gun charges, was charged with murder.

He is being held for arraignment.

