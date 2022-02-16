Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

Rockland Man Charged With Murder Of 28-Year-Old, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Jack Ramirez
Jack Ramirez Photo Credit: Spring Valley Police Department

Police have arrested a local man for a homicide that took place more than two years ago in the Hudson Valley. 

Rockland County resident Jack Ramirez, age 20, of Spring Valley, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in connection with the killing of a 28-year-old area man.

According to the Spring Valley Police, Ramirez was nabbed following a two-year investigation into the killing on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, of Juvenson Paul who was found shot dead in a car.

Ramirez, who was already incarcerated at the Dutchess County Jail on unrelated gun charges, was charged with murder.

He is being held for arraignment. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.