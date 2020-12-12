Rockland Man Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Tree

A Rockland County man was arrested for DWI after clipping a vehicle pulling out of a driveway and crashing his car into a tree.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Dec. 9 on Mallory Road in the Hillcrest section of the Town of Ramapo, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 34-year-old male from Hillcrest told officers he clipped a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway before swerving off the roadway and striking a tree.

The driver showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. His identity was not released by police.

A woman was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

