Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Rockland Man Attacked By Three Men With Box Cutters, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know them? Two of the three suspects.
Know them? Two of the three suspects. Photo Credit: South Nyack-Grand View Police Department

Police are asking for help identifying three men who allegedly attacked and robbed another man in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 940 p.m., on Friday, March 12 on Cooper Drive in South Nyack, said South Nyack Police Chief Daniel Wilson.

According to the chief, a man was standing next to his vehicle when he was approached by three Black men. Two of the men pulled out box cutters forcibly removed the victim's wallet and forced him to the ground.

One of the men entered the victim's vehicle seeking additional proceeds, police said.

The three men then fled by foot on Cooper Driver and continued northbound on Ross Avenue.

The victim was not injured.

The men are described as all three wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts with the hoods over their heads, dark colors pants, and surgical masks.

Suspect 1 was described as being 5-foot10, with a stocky/athletic build; suspect 2 was described as being 6-foot, heavy-set with facial hair, and suspect 3 was described as being 5-foot-9 with a slender build.

There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the South Nyack-Grand View Police Department at 845-358-0206.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.