Rockland Man, 23, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

A man was killed and two others were hospitalized after a Ford F150 rear-ended a tractor-trailer, state police said.

It happened on Friday, June 5 in Rockland County at about 9:30 p.m., on the Garden State Parkway southbound, at mile marker 1.6 in Chestnut Ridge.

The investigation at the scene revealed that Westchester County resident Edgar E. Cevellos Vega, 48, of Harrison, was operating a 2004 Ford F150 southbound, in the right lane, when he rear-ended a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer, state police said.

The operator of the tractor-trailer, William M. Crawford, 54, of Phenix City, Alabama, was slowing down in the right lane, with hazard lights on, preparing to exit the parkway, according to police. Crawford was not injured.

Vega was transported to Westchester County Hospital for serious injuries.

The front-seat passenger of the F150, Maria Vega, 70, of Spring Valley, suffered multiple non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Nyack Hospital.

The rear-seat passenger of the F150, Luis G. Cevallos Vega, 23, of Spring Valley, was not seat belted and was ejected from the vehicle, state police said. He was transported to Westchester County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troop F BCI, Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU), and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU) responded to the scene to assist State Police from Tarrytown troopers with the investigation.

