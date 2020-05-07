Rockland Man, 21, Accused Of Attempting To Withdraw $3K From Another Person's Account

A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly attempting to withdraw more than $3,000 from another person’s account with a false ID, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department arrested Charles Kadoche at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 23 at Chase bank on Main Street in Nyack.

It is alleged that Kadoche was at Chase and presented forged documentation in an attempt to withdraw more than $3,000 from another person’s account. Following his arrest, it was determined that Kadoche was in possession of an undisclosed controlled substance.

Kadoche was arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of a forged instrument;

Attempted grand larceny;

Criminal impersonation;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Kadoche was released and is scheduled to appear back in Nyack Justice Court later this year.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.