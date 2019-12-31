Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Trucks Of Armed Security Officers Now Patrol Rockland Synagogues After Hanukkah Attack
Police & Fire

Rockland Duo Nabbed For Stealing Items From Local Retail Store

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Ramapo Police nabbed two Spring Valley for the alleged theft of multiple items at a local business.
Ramapo Police nabbed two Spring Valley for the alleged theft of multiple items at a local business. Photo Credit: File

Two men were nabbed early in the morning for allegedly stealing numerous items from a local retail store.

Rampo Police arrested the pair of 28-year-old Spring Valley residents on Tuesday, Dec. 31, after receiving a call from the store of a larceny in progress, police said.

The caller told officers that the two men allegedly stole numerous items from the store shelves and displays, Ramapo Police reported.

Officers arrived quickly and were able to stop and arrest one man as he exited the store. He had stolen items hidden in his clothing, police said.

The second man had fled moments earlier and was stopped in a vehicle near the location.

He also was in possession of numerous stolen items, police said.

Both were charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. One was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The men, whose names were not released by police, were processed and released with appearance tickets for return to the Village of Montebello Court at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.