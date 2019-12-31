Rockland Duo Nabbed For Stealing Items From Local Retail Store

Two men were nabbed early in the morning for allegedly stealing numerous items from a local retail store.

Rampo Police arrested the pair of 28-year-old Spring Valley residents on Tuesday, Dec. 31, after receiving a call from the store of a larceny in progress, police said.

The caller told officers that the two men allegedly stole numerous items from the store shelves and displays, Ramapo Police reported.

Officers arrived quickly and were able to stop and arrest one man as he exited the store. He had stolen items hidden in his clothing, police said.

The second man had fled moments earlier and was stopped in a vehicle near the location.

He also was in possession of numerous stolen items, police said.

Both were charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. One was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The men, whose names were not released by police, were processed and released with appearance tickets for return to the Village of Montebello Court at a later date.

