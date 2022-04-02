Rockland Driver Charged In Wild Palisades Parkway Road-Rage Crash Caught On Dashcam Video

A driver from Rockland County who survived a horrific crash during a miles-long viral-video road-rage encounter on the Palisades Interstate Parkway has been charged, authorities confirmed.

Michael Brabham, 27, of Stony Point told authorities that the Monday, Jan. 24 crash on the northbound parkway in Alpine, New Jersey in Bergen County was "caused by having a road rage incident with another vehicle," PIP Det. Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said Friday, Feb. 4.

YouTube user Racerwong.Shooterwong posted a dashcam video of Brabham's 2012 Honda Accord tailgating a Ford F-150 in the left lane before suddenly veering across the right lane onto the shoulder.

Brabham tries to cut in front of the pickup, whose driver accelerates.

Brabham then tries to squeeze between the Ford and another vehicle and ends up hitting a rocky mountainside and going airborne - flipping several times - before landing on its roof near Exit 4.

The pickup kept going.

Brabham was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, Walter said.

PIP police obtained the video and issued summonses to Brabham for reckless driving and weaving in traffic, the sergeant said. More summonses were expected, he said.

"Hopefully this video teaches other drivers that driving aggressively or recklessly can have severe consequences," Walter said. "Luckily in this particular crash, there were no life-threatening injuries."

The driver who recorded the incident said in a description on his YouTube account (Racerwong.Shooterwong) that the Accord nearly side-swiped him before its driver decided to "play chicken" with the pickup driver.

