Rockland County Sheriff's Office Issues Alert For Wanted Man

Have you seen him?

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for Armando Mendoza, who is wanted for failing to appear in court to respond to a DWI charge.

Police described Mendoza, 32, as a 5-foot-7 Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Spring Valley area, investigators noted. Anyone who recognizes Mendoza, or has information about his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation by calling (845) 638-5401.

