Rockland County Sheriff Welcomes New K9 Officer

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office introduced its latest addition to the Bomb Disposal Unit, K9 Figi, who will become the newest member of the force to join the department.

Sheriff Louis Falco III introduced Figi, a 2-year-old black Labrador Retriever, and her partner, Det. Melissa Johnston, who recently graduated from the Connecticut State Police K9 School.

Figi becomes the eighth police dog currently in service with the Sheriff’s Office, which maintains canines for patrol, narcotics detection, tracking, arson and bomb detection. The Sheriff’s Office recently introduced Peyton, a 2-year-old female lab mix rescue dog who was trained through the State Farm Arson Dog to help combat arson.

“(Canines) possess capabilities that humans cannot duplicate,” officials stated. “An average dog’s nose is tens of thousands of times more sensitive to odors than a human nose.”

