Police & Fire

Rockland County Sheriff To Crack Down On Impaired Driving Over Memorial Day Weekend

Kathy Reakes
With a photo of a 13-year-old area teen who was killed by a drunk driver by his side, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco warned drivers about the dangers of impaired driving.

While traffic on roadways is expected to be lighter than normal over the Memorial Day weekend due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, Falco said his office would still be enforcing the laws.

Falco made the announcement on Friday, May 22, along with Anastasia Karassik, the mother of Larisa Karassik who was killed on Memorial Day weekend, May 23, 2015, at the age of 13.

"My 13-year-old daughter, Larisa, went out for ice cream with her best friend and father," said Karassik. "It was a beautiful, sunny afternoon, and the start of the long holiday weekend to be spent at our farmhouse in upstate New York. Larisa would never return home. She was killed by a drunk driver.”

Falco pointed out that drivers need to think of other people when drinking and driving.

"Your safety and the safety of those around you are at stake when you drive while impaired," the sheriff said. "All of us want to make it home safely, so don’t jeopardize that by drinking and driving.”

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office will work alongside the New York State Police during the weekend crackdown.

