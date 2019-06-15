Rockland County Sheriff Issues Alert For Man Wanted On Family Court Warrant

Seen him?

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man wanted on an active Family Court warrant.

According to police, Jeffrey Thomas, 29, has a last known address in Spring Valley, though the Detective Bureau “has received information indicating that Thomas no longer lives at aforementioned (address).”

Thomas also has an active bench warrant out for his arrest from the Village of Spring Valley Police Department.

Investigators described Thomas as 6-foot, weighing approximately 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding Thomas’ whereabouts, or who recognizes him has been asked to contact the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office by calling (845) 638-5401.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.