Rockland County Man Nabbed For Driving While High On Drugs, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man who was allegedly driving high on drugs was arrested after being spotted swerving all over a busy roadway, almost striking several vehicles, authorities announced.

Manuel Perez, age 54, of Congers, was arrested in Rockland County around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, when the Clarkstown Police responded to calls of a silver Toyota Suv driving erratically on Route 9W in Valley Cottage.

According to Det. Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police Department, the first arriving officer activated his emergency lights and attempted to pull over the Toyota, but Perez refused to comply, continuing traveling northbound on Rt. 9W at approximately 25 mph in a 55 mph zone.

At the time, Perez was swerving from the shoulder all the way over to oncoming traffic, nearly striking several oncoming vehicles, Peters said.

A second patrol unit activated its emergency lights, which he disregarded as well, Peters added.

After observing the SUV nearly striking several oncoming vehicles in the southbound lane, a patrol vehicle maneuvered into position in front of the SUV, at which time Perez collided with the rear of the patrol vehicle causing both vehicles to stop, Peters said.

While Perez was being placed under arrest, one of the officers spotted two glassine envelopes on the passenger seat of the vehicle, Peters said.

Perez was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while ability impaired drugs. He was also issued several traffic tickets.

He was released on an appearance ticket.

The officer whose vehicle was struck by the suspect sustained minor injuries.

