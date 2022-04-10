Rockland County Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

A Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash,

The crash took place in Rockland County around 9 a.m., Saturday, April 9, on Route 45 in Ramapo on North Main Street and Bristol Lane.

On arrival, officers learned that the sole occupant of the vehicle, a 57-year-old man from Hillcrest, had been ejected from a Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Ramapo Police said.

Spring Hill Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics arrived on the scene the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ramapo Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.