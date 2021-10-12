Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2021-10-12

Rockland County Man Killed During Single-Vehicle Crash

Kathy Reakes
An area man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and hitting a guide rail.
An area man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and hitting a guide rail. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and hitting a guide rail in the area, police said.

Christopher Taussi, age 25, of New City, in Rockland County was killed around 10:45 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, on Route 304 in Pearl River.

According to Captain James Brown of the Orangetown Police, Taussi was driving a 2005 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle northbound on Route 304, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the guide rail. 

Taussi was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pearl River Fire Department, Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, and Rockland County Medical examiners were on scene to assist. 

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting further investigation. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

