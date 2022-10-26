Contact Us
Rockland County Man Found Out Of State Charged In Domestic Shooting

Ben Crnic
A Hudson Valley man has been charged in a Westchester County shooting after police found him out of state. 

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, around 3 a.m., police responded to a shooting at a Yonkers apartment at 32 Vineyard Ave. but found that the disputing people had left before police arrived, authorities said. 

After further investigation, police found the victim of the shooting, a 33-year-old man from Yonkers, who had taken himself to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm, according to Yonkers Police. 

Upon talking with the victim, police determined that he was shot by a relative of his domestic partner after they had an argument that escalated into violence and that the suspect had fired three shots in the victim's direction, striking him one time in the arm, police said. 

The suspect, who left the state after the shooting, was identified as Rockland County resident Nahkeem Janvier, age 21, of Spring Valley, according to police. 

Janvier was later apprehended in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 23, and is now waiting to be extradited, authorities said. 

According to police, Janvier is charged with: 

  • Second-degree attempted murder; 
  • Unlawful weapon possession.

