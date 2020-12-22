Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Rockland County Home Devoured By Quick-Moving Fire

Kathy Reakes
A New City home was destroyed by a quick-moving fire.
A New City home was destroyed by a quick-moving fire. Photo Credit: Kenny Flynn Photography

A home in Rockland County was destroyed by fast-moving flames following an early morning fire.

The fire took place on Monday, Dec. 21 at 267 Congers Road in New City, according to the New Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding the fire at the two-story home.

First arriving firefighters were met with heavy fire already showing out the front door and a side window. 

"Our members quickly stretched a hose line to the front of the home as a search team attempted to make an entry," the department said.

The occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate before the department's arrival.

The home and its contents were destroyed or severely damaged, the department said. 

"We’d like to thank our mutual aid departments who also responded to the scene, as well as the EMS crews and the Clarkstown PD for their assistance today," they added.

