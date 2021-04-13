Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Rockland County Home Destroyed By Fast-Moving Fire

Kathy Reakes
The site of the fire.
The site of the fire. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Rockland County home was destroyed by a heavy fire over the weekend.

The fire began around 2:40 a.m., Sunday, April 11 at 28 Van Nostrand Place in Nanuet, said the Nanuet Fire Department.

First arriving fire units found heavy fire and sounded a second alarm which brought additional firefighters from area departments.

The family, which included two small children, were able to escape without injury.

The body of the fire was knocked down within two hours, with all crews returning to quarters by 5 a.m., the department said.

The Clarkstown Fire Inspector is investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire department was assisted by volunteers from Pearl River, West Nyack, Spring Valley, New City, and South Spring Valley.

