Rockland Brothers Seized After Pointing Fake Gun, Throwing Fireworks On Bus, Police Say

An extremely tense situation ended safely when police in Bergen County seized two underage Rockland brothers who they said threatened passengers on a commuter bus with a fake gun and fireworks.

Police in Montvale stopped the Monsey Trails bus on Chestnut Ridge Road around 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 after receiving multiple calls that one of the Monsey brothers – ages 14 and 16 – pointed a pistol at fellow passengers, Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

The pair also threw lighted fireworks at them, the chief said.

Fellow officers from Woodcliff Lake, Upper Saddle River, Park Ridge, Hillsdale, and River Vale rushed to the scene near Summit Avenue, Sanfilippo said.

Montvale police removed all of the passengers and searched each for weapons, he said.

Among the last were the brothers, who’d been described by others on the bus, the chief said. They were wearing hooded sweatshirts and windbreaker-type coats.

“When searched, one of the brothers was found to be in possession of a black BB replica of a Glock 9mm pistol and fireworks,” Sanfilippo said.

Delinquency complaints were signed against both boys before they were sent to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro to await an initial hearing before a judge in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

There were no injuries, Sanfilippo said.

