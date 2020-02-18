Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: ID Released For 32-Year-Old Man Killed In Orange County Crash
Police & Fire

Rockland Boy, 6, Who Fell 25 Feet At Bergen Rock Climbing Center Airlifted To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
AirMed One
AirMed One Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

UPDATE: A 6-year-old Rockland boy was hospitalized after falling 25 feet from a rock climbing wall at a Bergen County recreational facility at the New Jersey/New York border, authorities said.

AirMed One flew the boy to Hackensack University Medical Center after landing at Hogan Park, less than a mile from High Exposure Rock Climbing, Ninja Warrior, Nerf and Parkour on Union Street in Northvale on Saturday, they said.

The youngster was released from HUMC within 24 hours and was resting comfortably at home, Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.

Northvale firefighters and Norwood EMS assisted, Ostrow said.

A little over 100 yards from the state border, High Exposure draws young and old customers from Bergen, Rockland, Westchester and Manhattan.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.