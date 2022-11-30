Road Rage: Man Threatens Victim With Baseball Bat In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Contact Us
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Yorktown on East Main Street (Route 6) in the area of the Mohegan Diner, police said.
A 21-year-old man from Northern Westchester is in trouble after he aggressively approached a victim with a baseball bat in a road rage incident, police said. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, police responded to a report of road rage in Yorktown on East Main Street (Route 6) in the area of Mohegan Diner, and through investigating found that the suspect had left his car, approached the victim while holding a baseball bat, and had left before police arrived, according to Yorktown Police. 

On Saturday, Nov. 26, the suspect, identified as Peekskill resident Miguel Reyes, turned himself into police and was arrested, authorities said. 

Reyes is charged with second-degree menacing and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to police. 

