Road Rage: Man Attacks Driver With Hunting Knife, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man was arrested after allegedly being involved in a road-rage incident in Scarsdale and assaulting another driver with a hunting knife, police said.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department on patrol at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 11 responded to the intersection of Mamaroneck Road and Crossway, where there was a report of an incident that left a driver bleeding from both hands following an altercation.

The second driver involved in the road rage incident had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, police said.

According to police, while driving westbound on Mamaroneck Road in Scarsdale, South Salem resident John Zoppo, 30, and his victim were involved in a physical altercation, leading to the road rage incident.

Police said that the investigation determined that Zoppo blocked his victim’s car and exited his vehicle. Zoppo allegedly began shouting expletives at his victim and kicking his vehicle, at which point the driver got out of his car.

It is alleged that when the second driver left his vehicle, Zoppo “advanced on him with (a large hunting knife), causing injuries to each of his victim’s hands."

Zoppo then fled the scene and was later located at Westchester Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. He was arrested after being discharged from the Emergency Room and charged with felony second-degree assault. No return court date has been announced.

