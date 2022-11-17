Road Rage: Hudson Valley Man Brandishes Knife At Victim, Child, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man is in trouble after threatening a victim and their child with a butcher's knife in a road rage incident, police said.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a dispute between two motorists in Yorktown by Route 202 and Stony Street, according to Yorktown Police.

After some investigation, police alleged that the suspect displayed the knife in front of the male victim and his child, threatened to kill the man, and then left the scene before authorities arrived.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, police located the suspect, 57-year-old Dennis Flynn of Yorktown, at 795 Route 6 in Yorktown and placed him under arrest, also issuing him an appearance ticket, police said.

According to police, Flynn is charged with:

Endangering the welfare of a child;

Two counts of menacing.

Flynn is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m.

