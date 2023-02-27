Road Closure: Busy Rockland Roadway Shut Down Due To Crash

A busy Hudson Valley roadway is closed due to a crash that brought down a utility pole.

The crash took place in Rockland County early Monday morning, Feb. 27 when a vehicle struck a utility pole on Route 202 in Ramapo.

Ramapo Police said the roadway is closed from Route 306 to Camphill Road.

Orange and Rockland Utility are on the scene,

Route 202 is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

