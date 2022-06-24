Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe Vs. Wade, Ending 50 Years Of Federal Abortion Rights
Police & Fire

Reward Offered For Information In Serious Hit-Run Crash In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police vehicle.
New York State Police vehicle. Photo Credit: Facebook/New York State Police

Police are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month in Westchester County.

Troopers responded to a crash on I-87 southbound in Greenburgh at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, according to New York State Police.

Police said a motorcyclist was stopped on the right shoulder of Exit 7A off-ramp when a dark-colored sedan struck the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was ejected and landed in the roadway, and the sedan fled the scene, police said.

Two drivers stopped to pull the motorcyclist to safety, police said.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was hospitalized for treatment of serious leg injuries.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the NYS Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-313-TIPS or Senior Investigator Hoeverman at 914-742-6391.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.