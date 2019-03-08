Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Reward For Info Now Being Offered After Young Dog Tied To Tree Found In Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the abandoned dog tied to a tree off I-84. Photo Credit: New York State Police
A look at the area of I-84 in Fishkill where the dog was found. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A reward is now being offered for information after a young dog was found tied to a tree off of a busy stretch of I-84.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, a New York State Department of Transportation crew getting ready to mow near mile marker 50 in Dutchess County on the highway in East Fishkill heard what sounded like a dog barking in the nearby woods, state police said. They found a young dog tied to a tree that also showed signs of prior neglect.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, state police announced that they were contacted by the New York State Humane Association, which has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons responsible for the neglect and abandonment of the dog.

The dog is now being cared for, but state police are attempting to determine the circumstances behind the dog’s abandonment.

Anyone who has information regarding the possible history of the dog or its owners is asked to contact the New York State Police at SP East Fishkill (845) 677-7300. Please reference case number 9050766. All calls can be kept confidential.

This continues to be a developing story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.