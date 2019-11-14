Restaurant & Pizzeria In Rockland Suffers Heavy Damage From Fire

Pearl River firefighters battled an early morning fire at an area pizzeria.

The Pearl River Fire Department responded to the call around 3:22 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 13, at Sorrento's Restaurant at 54 N. Middletown Road in Pearl River in a shopping plaza, the department said on Facebook.

Once on the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke conditions in the building and sprinkler activation inside the restaurant.

Inside the damaged kitchen.

After forcing their way into the restaurant, crews were able to douse the flames in the kitchen area and return to the station by 5:30 a.m.

The building received heavy smoke and water damage.

No word on when the restaurant will be able to reopen.

