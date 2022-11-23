Residents Displaced After Fire Breaks Out At Apartment Complex In Hudson Valley

Numerous residents and animals had to evacuate an apartment complex in Westchester County after a fire broke out.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22 around 5:30 p.m., firefighters responded to an apartment complex in Harrison at 3 Calvert St. after its fire alarm went off and discovered a fire in the building, according to the Harrison Fire Department.

With the help of mutual aid from nearby fire departments, the blaze was put out, and residents were assisted out of the building along with their pets, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents find temporary shelter, and the Westchester Humane Society is assisting with finding temporary housing for the displaced animals, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire was not reported.

