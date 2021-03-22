Residents Become Dizzy After Opening 'Suspicious' Package In Rockland

Police are investigating after two people fell ill after opening a suspicious package.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 11:20 p.m., Sunday, March 21.

Suffern Police responded with the Suffern Fire Department and Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps to Parkside Drive for a call of two residents experiencing dizziness after opening a suspicious package, said Suffern Police.

The surrounding apartment units were temporarily evacuated while the situation was checked out by the fire department and the Rockland County Hazardous Materials team.

The scene was deemed safe and residents were allowed back inside a little after 2 a.m., police said.

No one needed to be transported to the hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the detective bureau.

