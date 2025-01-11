Resident Subdues Suspect During Attempted Burglary In Rockland, Police Say

A 27-year-old man is facing felony charges after being subdued by a local resident during an attempted burglary in Rockland County, police say.

Sunday, Jan. 6 around 11 p.m., Michael Harmon of Pearl River entered a home on Washington Avenue through an unlocked back door and made his way into the kitchen, Orangetown Police said. The homeowner observed Harmon in the residence and successfully subdued him.

Orangetown Police officers arrived a short time later and placed Harmon under arrest. He was transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters and charged with the following:

Second-degree attempted burglary, a felony

Second-degree criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor

Harmon was arraigned and due to return to court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.