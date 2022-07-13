Resident Jumps From Third-Story Window After House Fire Breaks Out In Hudson Valley

A large fire that began on the first floor of a Westchester home and quickly raced to the attic caused one resident to jump out of a third-floor window, injuring his ankle.

The fire began in White Plains around 8 a.m., Tuesday, July 12, in an old three-story home on Hale Avenue.

White Plains Fire Chief Douglas McMath said fire officials arrived within minutes and the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

"Once we made sure everyone was out we had to fight the large fire from outside because it was not worth endangering firefighters," McMath said.

In all several residents and firefighters were injured, most suffering from smoke inhalation, heat exhaustion, and carbon monoxide exposure, the chief added.

The house was completely destroyed. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Red Cross was on the scene helping displaced residents.

