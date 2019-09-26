Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Two Arrested Following Shooting, Discovery Of Guns
Police & Fire

Reported Plane Crash In Hudson River Turns Out To Be Seaplane Landing

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area where the seaplane landed.
The area where the seaplane landed. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A frenzy of first responders, including dive teams and swift boats, were quickly getting ready to help any survivors of a reported plane crash in the Hudson River when they learned the plane might not have crashed.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, when officials began to receive calls that the plane had landed in the water off the coast of Croton-on-Hudson near Croton Yacht Club and that two people were on top.

But just as crews were set to go, word came that it was a seaplane that had landed and then took off again after sitting for a while, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

Croton-on-Hudson Police said they were so busy with phone calls regarding the supposed crash they could not even talk.

Officials believe passengers may have gotten out on the roof and then return inside the plane before it sailed into the blue skies again.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.