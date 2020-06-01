Red-Light Runner Nabbed For DWI, Driving With Revoked License In Rockland, Police Say

A 35-year-old man was nabbed for alleged DWI and driving without a license after he was spotted by police running a red light.

Raymond Boccellari was arrested around 2:31 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, after an Orangetown Police officer spotted him running a "steady" red light on East Central Avenue in Pearl River, said the Orangetown Police.

During the stop, officers determined that Boccellari, of Dumont, New Jersey, was driving in an intoxicated condition and his driver's license was revoked due to a previous DWI conviction in 2018, police said.

Boccellari was charged with DWI with a BAC of more than .08 percent, aggravated unlicensed operation, and circumvention of an interlock device.

He was released on his recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

