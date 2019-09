A Ramsey father of three was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Harriman State Park near his former Rockland County home.

Guy Hoovler, 50, had just returned from a two-week ride west with some friends when the crash occurred Sunday morning in Tuxedo, NY, a family friend said.

Hoovler previously lived on Seven Lakes Drive in Sloatsburg.

CHECK BACK FOR ARRANGEMENTS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.