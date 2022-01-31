Raid At Hudson Valley Home Nets 60 Guns, Ammunition, Police Say

Police turned up something they weren't expecting in a quiet, expansive neighborhood in Northern Westchester, some 60 guns, and gun parts as well as a large amount of ammunition.

The guns were discovered in North Castle during a series of raids on Tuesday, Jan. 25, conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies led by the Westchester County Police following a six-month investigation into "ghost guns" and other illegal firearms in Westchester and Putnam counties, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

During the series of raids, more than 100 guns were seized, but the largest amount -- 60 guns -- came from the North Westchester home located at 3 Tallwoods Road in Armonk.

"We were quite surprised with the number of guns and ammunition found in the quiet neighborhood," said North Castle Police Chief Peter Simonsen, whose department took part in the investigation.

The guns and ammunition were found at an 8,500-square-foot-home where residents Theodore Brois, age 67, his wife, Helene, age 61, and their 24-year-old son Brandon were all arrested and charged with felonies, Simonsen added.

Simonsen said about 60 weapons were seized along with various gun parts that could have potentially been used to build additional firearms and a large amount of ammunition.

The chief said working with multi-agencies went seamlessly and is especially important for smaller departments such as his that don't have the SWAT teams, helicopters, and the Real-Time Crime Center such as the Westchester County Police.

"The entire operation was exceptionally carried out," he said. "Our collaboration with these departments is fluid and extremely important."

The investigation was launched last year to address an influx of ghost guns and other illegal firearms comings into the Westchester County region, O'Leary said.

Simonsen said it was unknown why the family was stockpiling so many weapons.

