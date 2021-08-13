Contact Us
Racing Motorcyclist, 29, Killed In Hudson Valley Crash, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police reported that racing motorcycles in Westchester County led to the death of one motorcyclist.
The crash took place at 1 a.m., Friday, Aug. 13 after state police responded to a report of motorcycles racing on I-87 northbound, in the city of Yonkers, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

Moments later, troopers received an additional call that a motorcycle was down due to a crash, just a half-mile away from where they were initially observed.

A preliminary investigation at the scene determined that 29-year-old Frank Mahouti, of Paramus, New Jersey, was driving a 2018 Ducati motorcycle northbound on I-87, in the area of mile marker 3.5, at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, McCormick said.

The Ducati struck the guide rail on the east shoulder, causing Mahouti to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Mahouti suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Westchester County Medical Examiner.

The crash remains under investigation. 

